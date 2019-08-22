Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Miriam Jeffers Gardner. View Sign Service Information Dunbar Funeral Home - Devine 3926 DEVINE ST Columbia , SC 29205 (803)-771-7990 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Dunbar Funeral Home - Devine 3926 DEVINE ST Columbia , SC 29205 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Highway Pentecostal Holiness Church Send Flowers Obituary

Miriam Jeffers Gardner COLUMBIA - A funeral service for Miriam Jeffers Gardner, 88, will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Highway Pentecostal Holiness Church, with burial in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. Friday, August 23, 2019, at Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel. Mrs. Gardner died Tuesday, August 20, 2019. Born in Blaney, SC, she was a daughter of the late Furman Kingston Jeffers and Katherine Bowen Jeffers. She grew up in the Olympia Community and received her Bachelor's degree in Music from the University of South Carolina. In August of 1952, she married Leonard Gardner, Jr. Miriam taught music at Monticello High School from 1952-1954 and from 1957-1958. She was a choir director, pianist, and vocalist in several churches in the Columbia area who also taught piano privately in her home. Surviving are her children, Catherine Gardner Knapp (Hiatt) of Providence, RI, Leonard Jeffers Gardner (Mary) of Blackstock, SC, Timothy Joseph Gardner (Lorie) of Columbia, SC and Stanford Rabon Gardner (Gretchen) of Columbia, SC; grandchildren, Gardner Knapp, Anna Knapp, Jeffers Gardner (Brittany), Sarah Dacus (Trey), Matthew Gardner, and Amanda Applegate (Robert); great-granchildren, Stella, Tripp, Veda Claire, Millie, Fletcher, Creighton, Sadie, and Brett; sisters, Nadine Bigby and Blondell Rodgers (E. Rabon). In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, infant child, and her brother, W.T. Jeffers. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Center, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Amedisys Hospice, 2166 Forest Drive, Suite 120, Columbia, SC 29204. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Mary Katherine, Michelle, Kim, Kristy, Constance, Christina, and all of the other wonderful people at Senior Matters for all their love and care. Memories may be shared at

Miriam Jeffers Gardner COLUMBIA - A funeral service for Miriam Jeffers Gardner, 88, will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Highway Pentecostal Holiness Church, with burial in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. Friday, August 23, 2019, at Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel. Mrs. Gardner died Tuesday, August 20, 2019. Born in Blaney, SC, she was a daughter of the late Furman Kingston Jeffers and Katherine Bowen Jeffers. She grew up in the Olympia Community and received her Bachelor's degree in Music from the University of South Carolina. In August of 1952, she married Leonard Gardner, Jr. Miriam taught music at Monticello High School from 1952-1954 and from 1957-1958. She was a choir director, pianist, and vocalist in several churches in the Columbia area who also taught piano privately in her home. Surviving are her children, Catherine Gardner Knapp (Hiatt) of Providence, RI, Leonard Jeffers Gardner (Mary) of Blackstock, SC, Timothy Joseph Gardner (Lorie) of Columbia, SC and Stanford Rabon Gardner (Gretchen) of Columbia, SC; grandchildren, Gardner Knapp, Anna Knapp, Jeffers Gardner (Brittany), Sarah Dacus (Trey), Matthew Gardner, and Amanda Applegate (Robert); great-granchildren, Stella, Tripp, Veda Claire, Millie, Fletcher, Creighton, Sadie, and Brett; sisters, Nadine Bigby and Blondell Rodgers (E. Rabon). In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, infant child, and her brother, W.T. Jeffers. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Center, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Amedisys Hospice, 2166 Forest Drive, Suite 120, Columbia, SC 29204. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Mary Katherine, Michelle, Kim, Kristy, Constance, Christina, and all of the other wonderful people at Senior Matters for all their love and care. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com Published in The State on Aug. 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close