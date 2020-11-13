Miriam Joyce AlewineAugust 16, 1929 - November 12, 2020Lexington, South Carolina - Miriam Joyce Alewine, 91, was born August 16, 1929 in Lexington, SC and passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020. She was a daughter of the late Ilene Goodwin and Lonnie Alewine.Ms. Alewine worked for Southern Bell and was a devoted member of Lexington Baptist Church. Miriam sang in the choir for many years and served her church in other capacities. Mimi was a kind soul and will be missed by all who loved her.She is survived by her sisters, Patricia Miles and Nettie Alewine; brother, Roger Alewine; nephew, Wayne Alewine, niece, Lindy Blanton, and niece, Cindy Wise and nephew Joe Alewine. She also had several great nieces and nephews.A graveside service will be held on Saturday, 11/14 @ 11:00 a.m. at Lexington Memorial Cemetery.