Service Information Shives Funeral Home, Inc. - Trenholm Road Chapel 7600 Trenholm Road Columbia , SC 29223 (803)-754-6290 Visitation 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM 21 Millpond Road Service 3:00 PM First Presbyterian Church 1324 Marion Street Columbia , SC

Miriam Miller Mays COLUMBIA: Miriam Miller Mays, 85, went to glory on Wednesday morning, January 29, 2020 in Columbia, SC. Miriam was born to Fredanel Mixon and Joseph Henry Miller on May 19, 1934 in Columbia. She graduated from Dreher High School in 1952 and attended Converse College and later earned a BA from the University of South Carolina. Miriam married Frank Adams Strickland in 1954 and moved to Valdosta, GA., where she lived until his death in 1969. In 1971, Miriam and her four children moved back to Columbia. In 1976, she married Frederick Lockehart Mays. The love of her Lord Jesus Christ motivated her life. Miriam was a long-time member of First Presbyterian Church, where she served as circle chairman and President of the Women of the Church, for which she earned their Lifetime Achievement Award. She was especially involved in world missions, and over the past several years, Miriam spearheaded several art shows to benefit the Christian Hospital in Pakistan. This allowed her to use her gift of painting to God's glory. She and Locke enjoyed summers in Blue Hill, ME., where they delighted in family visits of children and grandchildren. Miriam is survived by her husband, Locke, her children, Fredanel "Freddie" Strickland Rodgers of Columbia, Joe Strickland (Margaret) of Mount Pleasant, SC., Georgia Strickland of Santa Barbara, CA., Mary Mays of Swannanoa, NC., Elisabeth Mays Williamson (Benton) of Columbia, and Amanda Mays Budd (Joe) of Winston-Salem, NC. Miriam was blessed with 18 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, Charles "Ginger" Miller (Elizabeth) of Birmingham, AL. In addition to her first husband, Miriam was pre-deceased by her son, Frank A. Strickland, Jr., her brother, Joe Miller and her son-in-law, Paul B. Rodgers, III. A Service of Celebration will be held at 3 o'clock on Sunday, February 2nd at First Presbyterian Church, 1324 Marion Street, Columbia, with Dr. Derek W. H. Thomas, and The Rev. David H. Lauten officiating. The family will receive visitors on Saturday from 4 until 6 o'clock at 21 Millpond Road. Donations may be made to the Sahiwal Nursing Scholarship Program, c/o World Witness, 918 S. Pleasantburg Dr., Suite 218, Greenville, SC 29607. Shives Funeral Home Trenholm Road Chapel is assisting the family.

