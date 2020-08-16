Miriam Thomas Brown COLUMBIA - A private graveside service for Miriam Thomas Brown, 102, will be held at 2 o'clock on Monday, August 17, 2020 in Elmwood Cemetery. After the service, the family will receive friends at 6112 Hampton Ridge Road following the service from 3:00 until 5:00 p.m. Due to Covid-19 and mandatory social distancing protocol, masks will be available for those who may not have one. Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, is assisting the family. Mrs. Brown, widow of the late William E. Brown, Sr., died peacefully at her home on Tuesday, August 11, 2020. Born in Columbia, she was the daughter of the late Henry Gray and Mamie Pennington Thomas. She was a graduate of the old Columbia High School and attended the University of South Carolina and Draughon's Business College. She was an avid walker and was known to her friends and family as "Nana." Her favorite thing to do was to go on cruises, which she did quite often. She was very family oriented and enjoyed cooking for friends and family. When she "retired" from cooking, most of her days were spent in her favorite place, her Florida room, where she watched the birds and worked her crossword puzzles. She is survived by her daughter and traveling companion, Isabel Brown Boggs; a son, William Eugene Brown, Jr. (Gene); two grandchildren, Renee Boggs Moriarity (Tom) of Mount Pleasant and Edward C. "Skeeter" Boggs (Cheryl) of Isle of Palms; two great-grandchildren, Aaron Moriarity and Maggie Moriarity Garrett (Aaron). She also had a very close relationship with her nephews and nieces. "Nana" was very much loved by all who knew her. Special thanks go to Bobbie and Pete Gray who brought meals to her almost every day and especially to Tynetta Young and her family who were her Guardian Angel caregivers. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Washington Street Methodist Church, 1401 Washington St, Columbia, SC 29201; The Salvation Army, 3024 Farrow Rd, Columbia, SC 29203; or the charity of one's choice
