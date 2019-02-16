Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Miriam Williams. View Sign

Miriam Coley Williams COLUMBIA Miriam Coley Williams, 87, of Columbia, passed away peacefully in her sleep February 15, 2019 in Columbia SC. She was born on July 13, 1931 in Columbia, South Carolina to Felton and Helen (Wilson) Coley. Miriam was married the late Louis E. William Jr. on February 25, 1950. Miriam was the Co-Owner of Micalline Products in Columbia SC. for 25 years. Miriam brought so much joy to many, freely sharing her beautiful voice and her infectious laugh. While her physical body declined, her strength of spirit and determination never waived. She loved her sons without measure, always praying for their happiness. She adored her grandchildren, and delighted in her great-grandchildren. She loved her three daughters-in-law and trusted them to care for her sons. They all loved and cared for her in return. Her last days were spent with family always at her side, singing and laughing together. Miriam is survived by three sons Felton "Coley" (Nilla) Williams, Louis "Ernie" (Melissa) Williams, and Bruce (Cheri) Williams. She is also survived by four grandchildren, Shannon, Elliott, Jesse, and Luke, and two great-grandchildren, Philip and Elsa. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Louis E. Williams Jr. and one brother, Felton Coley. Funeral services will be at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 1000 Greenlawn Dr., Columbia SC. on Sunday, February 17, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. with the Rev. Robyn Garrison officiating. A reception will immediately follow the funeral service at the church. A private burial service will be held at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Columbia SC. In lieu of flowers the family would like memorials be made to the Oliver Gospel Mission. The Family would like to thank the wonderful staff at NHC Parklane and the Oncology and Hospice staff of Prisma Health Baptist Hospital. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at

