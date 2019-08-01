Modrey Glisson Chavis Coward COLUMBIA - Mrs. Modrey Glisson Chavis Coward, wife of Jack Davis Coward, passed away in the morning of July 30, 2019 at the NHC Healthcare Rehabilitation Facility in Columbia. Mrs. Coward was born in Prospect on May 23, 1934 to the late David Marion Glisson and Nora Bell Clifton Glisson. She was a graduate of Williamsburg High School in Andrews. Mrs. Coward worked as a Secretary for a law firm and as an Emergency Room Admissions Clerk for Georgetown Memorial Hospital and Pitt County Memorial Hospital. Most people who knew her, knew that she loved cooking, and everything had to be made from scratch. Mrs. Coward was a true southern cook. She also had a love of sewing and made a lot of clothes and home goods for her family and friends. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Coward was predeceased by her first husband, James Leroy "Tiny" Chavis, Sr.; six brothers, Alton, David, Wilford, Willard, Lewis "Boot", and Watson Glisson; and three sisters, Shirley Howard, Lois Etheridge, and Johnsie Johnson. Surviving in addition to her husband Jack are: a son, James L. Chavis, Jr.; a daughter, Elizabeth Chavis Cribb; a grandson, Wayne Allen Cribb; two step-sons, David and Robert Coward; a step-daughter, Teresa Blizzard; their families; a brother, Ronnie Glisson; and a sister, Evelyn Hughes. The family will receive guests at 11:00 am on Saturday August 3, 2019 at the Andrews Chapel of Mayer Funeral Home, 409 S. Morgan Ave., Andrews, SC 29440 followed by the funeral there at 12:00 pm. Officiating will be the Rev. Donald Duncan. Interment will follow at Pennyroyal Memorial Gardens, 1640 Pennyroyal Rd., Georgetown, SC 29440. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to the https://www.lung.org/ in the name of Modrey Glisson Chavis Coward. Sign a guest book at www.mayerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The State on Aug. 1, 2019