Mollie Anne Matthews LAKE CITY - Mollie Anne Matthews, 89, daughter of the late James Robert and Nell Horner Matthews passed away Sunday December 15, 2019 at a Florence hospital after an extended illness. She was born in Lake City and graduated from Lake City High School and Winthrop College. She obtained her Master's Degree from Appalachian State University. Mollie taught for many years in the public schools of the Pee Dee and Midlands before retiring from Lower Richland High School. Mollie enjoyed doing for others, whether it was volunteering with meals-on-wheels or gifting cookies, treats or a cheerful, uplifting phone call or visit to someone in need. She also enjoyed art, music, the beauty of nature, connecting and reconne-cting with "long lost" cousins. Most of all she enjoyed spending time with her many friends and family members. She was predeceased by her parents; her brother R. Milton Matthews Sr., and a nephew David Scott Matthews. She is survived by two nephews: Robert M. Matthews Jr. and his family of Lake City, and James T. Matthews and his family of Florence. Sister in law Jewel H. Matthews of Florence, Goddaughter Susan Lake of Newberry, as well as several cousins, extended family and a host of special friends that she loved so dearly. A memorial service will be held in the Chapel of Cain-Calcutt Funeral Home on Friday December 20 at 11:00 AM with visitation immediately following the service. Please sign the online guest registry at www.cainfuneralhome.com.
Published in The State on Dec. 17, 2019