Service Information Seawright Funeral Home 26 E. Main Street Inman , SC 29349 (864)-472-6836 Graveside service 11:00 AM Roselawn Memorial Gardens 1451 Compton Bridge Road Inman , SC

Molly Grace Ravan Comer COLUMBIA - Molly Grace Ravan Comer met her Lord on Friday, September 13, 2019. A resident of Columbia, SC, she was the widow of Lt. Col (Army) Ralph Lloyd Comer. As a military wife, she traveled the world with her husband. She was a graduate of Gramling High School and Robinson's Business College in Spartanburg. She had a long career with Elkins Insurance Agency in Columbia. Her joy was working in her flowers and taking care of her yard. She is survived by a daughter Donna Comer, of Clayton, NC, a sister Ruth Ravan McMillan of Campobello and sisters-in-law Jeannette Comer and Chaney Welch of Tryon, NC. Special nephews Michael Newman and Ted Ravan also survive her. The family expresses much appreciation to special nephews Michael Newman and Ted Ravan for their care and love for Aunt Grace. Born in Inman on October 28, 1931, she was the youngest child of Theron and Bessie Henson Ravan. She was predeceased by sisters Annie Mae Martin, Pearl Ramsey, and Margaret Skinner and brothers Monroe, Earl, Paul, and JT Ravan. Graveside services will be conducted at 11:00 AM Monday, September 16, 2019 at Roselawn Memorial Gardens, conducted by Dr. Reggie Parker. In lieu of flowers, memorials made be made to Harvest Hope Food Bank, 2220 Shop Road, Columbia, SC 29205 or Epworth Children's Home, 2900 Millwood Avenue, Columbia, SC 29201 Seawright Funeral Home & Crematory

www.seawright-funeralhome.com Published in The State on Sept. 14, 2019

