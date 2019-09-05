Molly Marshall Floyd COLUMBIA - A graveside service for Molly Marshall Floyd, 86, will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, September 7, 2019 in First Presbyterian churchyard. The family will receive friends from 5:00 until 9:00 p.m. Friday, September 6, 2019 at the home of Agnes and Tim Babb. Mrs. Floyd died Monday, September 2, 2019. Born in Columbia, SC, she was a daughter of the late Joel Jackson Marshall and Miriam Sadler Marshall. A graduate of Dreher High School and the University of South Carolina, Mrs. Floyd was a retired kindergarten teacher. She was a lifelong member of First Presbyterian Church and a member of Junior League of Columbia. Surviving are her husband, George McKiever Floyd; her children, Agnes Babb (Tim), Adair Keenan, George Floyd, Jr. (Betty), all of Columbia, and Della Sumerel (Bill) of Nashville, Tenn.; six grandchildren, Christopher (Shannon), Mimi and Marshall Keenan, Will, Molly, and Lane Sumerel; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. The family wishes to thank her caregivers, Marci, Perky, Mary, Dale, Melissa and Sheila. Memorials may be made to Pets Inc., 300 Orchard Drive, West Columbia, SC 29170 or , 140 Stoneridge Drive, Suite 210, Columbia, SC 29210. Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, is assisting the family. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com.
Published in The State on Sept. 5, 2019