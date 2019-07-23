Molly Raines SWANSEA - Mary "Molly" C. Raines, 90, of Swansea, passed away on Saturday, July 20, 2019. Born on August 27, 1928, she was the daughter of the late Thomas W. and Mary Graham Cooley, and the widow of the late Paul L. Raines. Molly graduated high school as a Co-Valedictorian in 1946, and went on to receive her Bachelor's degree from Columbia College in 1950. In 1976, she earned her Master's degree in Library Science from USC, and was also certified as a media specialist. She spent her working life serving as a librarian for public schools in South Carolina, Georgia and Florida. In her free time, Molly enjoyed camping, traveling, reading, playing piano, and singing. She was a member of the Delta Kappa Gamma Honorary Teachers Society, as well as many other professional organizations. Molly is survived by her brother, John M. Cooley, Sr.; and numerous nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, and grand-nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Robbie Segars; one sister, and two brothers. Visitation will be held from 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at Thompson Funeral Home of West Columbia. The graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 25, 2019 in Melrose Cemetery in Swansea, SC. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.thompsonsfuneral.com.
Published in The State on July 23, 2019