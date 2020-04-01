Mona Lucille Moore Meadows Jensen COLUMBIA Mona Lucille Moore Meadows Jensen, 90, of Columbia, died Saturday, March 28, 2020. Born in Fairfield County, SC, on May 11, 1929, she was a daughter of the late Henry Elton and Nellie Eliza Nelson Moore. Mrs. Jensen graduated from Ridgeway High School in 1946 as her class Valedictorian. She later graduated from Draughn's Business School. Her career began in 1959, with Federal Housing and Urban Development (HUD), before retiring in 1988 as a Real Estate Manager. She was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Ridgeway and Columbia Wards throughout her whole life. In later years, Mrs. Jensen served church missions with her husband in Lagos, Nigeria and in Bristol, England. She enjoyed spending time on her property where she gardened and fed both songbirds and hummingbirds. Mrs. Jensen loved cooking for family and friends and serving everyone. She sang as she worked and especially enjoyed singing while rocking her babies and grandbabies. Survivors include her children, Mark A. Meadows, Karen L. Riley (Patrick), and Vera R. McKee (Kenneth); grandchildren, Julian Riley, Celia Thorn, Emma Brown, Katie Sorensen, Braeden McKee, and Kallahan McKee; nine great grandchildren; and her sisters, Jacqueline Fuller and Anna Harrington. She is also survived by seven stepchildren and numerous step grandchildren and step great grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, John Edward Meadows; her second husband, Keith Alvin Jensen; sons, Hugh Alex Meadows and Kyle Lucas Meadows; twin granddaughters, Aimee Nan and Becca V McKee; brothers, Howard and Louie Moore; and her sister, Vivian Goff. In light of the recent Novel COVID-19 virus, the family will hold a private graveside service. Those who wish to pay their final respects to Mrs. Jensen may do so between the hours of 9 and 4 o'clock, Thursday, April 2nd at Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, 7600 Trenholm Road Ext., Columbia, SC. Memorials may be made to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Ward Missionary Fund, 1391 Centerville Rd., Ridgeway, SC, 29130. Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com.
Published in The State on Apr. 1, 2020