Monique Lee
April 18, 1972 - October 15, 2020
Camden, South Carolina - Monique Danielle Montgomery Lee
CAMDEN – Monique Danielle Lee, 48, of Camden, died October 15, 2020. Born in Tampa, Florida, on April 18, 1972, she was the daughter of Donald Prescott Montgomery and Cheryl Kay McDaniel Montgomery. Monique was raised in Plant City, Florida where she graduated from Plant City High School. She graduated with Honors from Florida Southern College, a Master's Degree in Public Health Administration from the University of South Carolina and she also earned her JD with Honors from the University of South Carolina College of Law. Monique has worked as a lawyer for the State of South Carolina in their Mental Health Services Division for the past 22 years.
In addition to her parents, survivors include her daughters, Amelia, and Addison Lee; sister, Karessa Lasher (Stuart); nephew, LJ Pennachio and Colton Cavery; a niece Celeste Pennachio; and a great niece, Piper Pennachio.
The graveside service for Ms. Lee will be held for family and close friends at Quaker Cemetery 713 Meeting Street Camden, South Carolina. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, is assisting the family.
Memorials may be made to Palmetto 4H Horse Club, c/o Jane Reese, 631 Hatrick Road, Columbia, SC 29209.
