Monroe Price
Monroe Price LEESVILLE - Graveside services for E. C. Monroe Price, 99, will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday at Rehoboth United Methodist Church Cemetery. Visitation will follow the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Rehoboth UMC Cemetery Fund 936 Holley Ferry Road Leesville, SC 29070. Barr-Price Funeral Home, Historic B-L Chapel, is assisting the family. Mr. Price died Monday September 14, 2020. Born in Lexington County, he was a son of the late Jacob Emanuel and Maggie Mae Frazier Price. He was the oldest member of Rehoboth UMC, the Men's Club and was a Army Veteran of WW II. After the war he worked at Daniel Cons. Co. in Augusta, GA., and Cannon Cons. Co. in Newberry, SC and was part owner and retired from Price Masonry. Survivors include sons, S. J. Price (Eula), Carroll Price (Linda), Harmon Price (Peggy), daughter, Sylvia Mims (Robbie), 8 grandchildren, 4 step-grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, 10 step-great-grandchildren, 3 great-great-grandchildren and special friend, Morris Penley. He was predeceased by his wife, Rose Harmon Price. The family would like to extend thanks to Beth, Kat and LMC Extended Care Camellia Court for their care and concern. Online register at Barr-Price.com 803-532-4411

Published in The State on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
16
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Rehoboth United Methodist Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium
256 Main Street
Batesburg-Leesville, SC 29070
(803) 532-4411
