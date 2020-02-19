Monte McElveen Gaymon SUMTER - Monte McElveen Gaymon, of Sumter, SC, went home to be with her Lord Sunday morning. Born September 5, 1928, she was the daughter of the late Ernest F. McElveen and the late Adell "Dell" McElveen of Olanta. Monte was married for 71 years to Rev. Freddie Gaymon until his death Aug 31, 2017. She supported his ministry through service to God and the church as pianist, Sunday School Teacher, Women's Auxiliary leader, writer/director of numerous church dramas and many other roles. She was a secretary for many years at Williams Furniture Co. and Tuomey Hospital in Sumter. Mrs. Gaymon is survived by sons, Hal (Susan) Gaymon of Greenville, SC and Mike (Sheila) Gaymon of Columbus, GA; her sister, Sara M. Smith of Cades, SC; one brother, Donald E. (Emma) McElveen of Columbia, SC. She was affectionately known as Mama Tee, or Grandma Tee to her grandchildren; Kerri (Brian) Beekman, Sumer (Adam) Thomas, Kim (Mark) Dalgety, Robin (Robert) Saffold, Matt (Ashley) Gaymon. Kasey (Casey) Boyd, Bill (Katy) Williams and Wes (Lia) Williams; 16 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; and brothers, Earl McElveen and Milton McElveen. She will be greatly missed by her family and the many friends and loved ones who were blessed to know her love and kindness. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 P.M. Wednesday, Feb 19 at Elmore-Cannon-Stephens Funeral Home, 515 Miller Rd, Sumter, SC. A funeral service will be held at 2 P.M. Thursday in the Elmore-Cannon-Stephens Funeral Home chapel with the Rev. Jimmy Floyd officiating. Burial will be in the Olanta Baptist Church Cemetery. Memorials may be sent to Amedisys Hospice, 250 Commonwealth Dr. Suite 105, Greenville, SC 29615 or Freedom Worship PH Church, 1490 Florence Hwy, Sumter, SC, 29153. Elmore-Cannon-Stephens Funeral Home and Crematorium of Sumter is in charge of the arrangements.

