Memorial service
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
10:30 AM
Trinity Presbyterian Church
Graveside service
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
4:00 PM
Monticue "Montie" Crisp COLUMBIA - Montie, age 105, passed away on August 15, 2019 at Lexington Medical Center in Columbia, SC. Born on May 25, 1914 in Marshville, NC She was daughter of the late Lottie and Andrew Baumgardner. A resident of Columbia Presbyterian Communities. She leaves us to keep her memories of a life filled with love, she goes to rejoin her beloved husband, Sidney "Buster" Crisp, her parents Andrew and Lottie Baumgardner, and brothers Horace, June, Clayton, Harry and sister, Myrtle Adams. She is survived by her sons, Carlton Crisp and wife Pat, Columbia, SC and Roy Crisp and wife Jayne, Greenville, SC. Four grandsons, Allen and wife Beth, Knoxville, TN, Brian and wife Cindy, Murrells Inlet, SC, Jeffrey and wife April, Leesburg, FL, Scott and wife Paula, Jackson, WY. Great Grandsons, Ian Crisp, Noah Andrew Crisp, Harrison Branning Crisp, Great Granddaughters, Olivia Drew Crisp, Zoe Marie Crisp, Mary Amelia Crisp. Step-Grandchildren, Janice, Peggy and Sara. Step Great Grandchildren, Bobby, Emily, Meghan, Meredith, Laura, Ashley and David. Memorial Service will be held Monday, August 19, 2019 at Trinity Presbyterian Church at 10:30 A.M. Graveside Service will be Monday August 19, 2019 at 4:00 P.M. Grover Cemetery, Grover, North Carolina Rev. Robyn Garrison, officiating The family wishes to thank all who were a part of the care of Montie. Memorials may be made to Trinity Presbyterian Church, VOE 1000 Greenlawn Dr, Columbia, SC 29209 Guest Register Available at www.harrisfunerals.com Arrangements: Harris Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Kings Mountain, North Carolina
Published in The State on Aug. 18, 2019
