Moses P. Pyatt, III COLUMBIA Memorial service for Mr. Moses P. Pyatt, III will be held at 2:30 p.m. today at Rhema Word Restoration Ministries, 908 North Brickyard Road. Myers Mortuary & Cremation Services, 2624 Alpine Road is in charge. Surviving are his wife, Carolyn B. Pyatt; daughters, LaTonya Simpson and A. Teresa Birchmore, both of Columbia, SC; granddaughter, Shekia Birchmore; grandson, Justice Glenn; sisters, Adaline Pyatt and Mosette Pyatt both of Summerville, SC; niece, Andrea Pyatt; nephew, Antonio Rivera.
Published in The State on Dec. 15, 2019