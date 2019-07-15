Mozelle Hamilton

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mozelle Hamilton.
Service Information
Harley Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.
1025 South Main St.
Greenwood, SC
29646
(864)-229-3300
Obituary
Send Flowers

Mozelle Smalley Hamilton CHAPIN - Mozelle Smalley Hamilton, 95, of Chapin and formerly of Orchard Park, Greenwood, widow of the Rev. Ancel A. Hamilton, Sr., died (day/date) at the Lowman Home in Chapin. Born in Newry, SC, she was a daughter of the late George David and Nell Ford Smalley. Surviving are her daughter, Elaine Hamilton of Myrtle Beach; her son, Ancel A. Hamilton, Jr. (Cheryl) of Chapin; a sister, Rosalie Cromer of Greenwood and a brother, Leon Smalley of West Columbia. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a sister, Coateen Gunnells of Greenwood and brothers, Larry Smalley of Greenwood and Thomas Smalley of Lexington. A memorial service will be held at 3:00 pm on Monday at the Harley Funeral Home Chapel, with visitation immediately following. Memorials may made to New Covenant Church, 1509 Woodlawn Road, Greenwood, SC 29646. Messages may be sent to the family by visiting Mrs. Hamilton's life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The State on July 15, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.