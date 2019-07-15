Mozelle Smalley Hamilton CHAPIN - Mozelle Smalley Hamilton, 95, of Chapin and formerly of Orchard Park, Greenwood, widow of the Rev. Ancel A. Hamilton, Sr., died (day/date) at the Lowman Home in Chapin. Born in Newry, SC, she was a daughter of the late George David and Nell Ford Smalley. Surviving are her daughter, Elaine Hamilton of Myrtle Beach; her son, Ancel A. Hamilton, Jr. (Cheryl) of Chapin; a sister, Rosalie Cromer of Greenwood and a brother, Leon Smalley of West Columbia. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a sister, Coateen Gunnells of Greenwood and brothers, Larry Smalley of Greenwood and Thomas Smalley of Lexington. A memorial service will be held at 3:00 pm on Monday at the Harley Funeral Home Chapel, with visitation immediately following. Memorials may made to New Covenant Church, 1509 Woodlawn Road, Greenwood, SC 29646. Messages may be sent to the family by visiting Mrs. Hamilton's life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The State on July 15, 2019