Service Information Shives Funeral Home, Inc. - Trenholm Road Chapel 7600 Trenholm Road Columbia , SC 29223 (803)-754-6290 Visitation 11:00 AM North Trenholm Baptist Church Service 12:00 PM North Trenholm Baptist Church

Columbia - MSG Henry Hilton Burke, US Army (Ret), 87, of Columbia, died Saturday, September 28, 2019. Born in Burlington, NC, to Claude and Flora Nicks Burke, Henry was married for 23 years to Pennie Foley Vance Burke. He was the tenth child out of 12 siblings with the youngest child, Raymond Burke, now the sole survivor. Henry was promoted to glory following a nine-year illness. He passed away at home. A home he had lived in for 60 years.

In 1951, Henry joined the US Army and retired in 1974 with combat service in Korea (1951-1953) and Vietnam (1966-1968). He served in Panama at Ranger school and ended his military service career as a recruiter (1968-1973). Henry loved to say, "I got my degree in common sense from the US Army," and his 15th Regiment's motto, "Can Do!" After the Army, he worked for Pulliam and Bob Bennett Ford, selling his beloved Ford automobiles for 20 years. Henry was a member of North Trenholm Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon. He was also a member of The Society of the 3rd Infantry Division (Membership Chair), the 15th Infantry Society, American Legion Post 182, Combat Infantry Association, Korean War Veteran's Association and Greater Woodfield Community Association, as Beautification Chairman. In 2017, he was awarded the Audie Murphy Award (the top honor given by the 3rd Infantry). Henry loved his big family, and anything related to Ford or car racing. When he was a young teenager, he won the Burlington, NC Soap Box Derby and went on to compete in the Nationals. That began a lifelong love for car racing. For many years, he took groups to Darlington to watch the race and have a picnic.

In addition to his wife, Henry is survived by his daughter, Heather Keys (Jim); two stepchildren, Jennifer Tysinger, Derek Vance (Tanja); daughter-in-law, Nancy Burke; stepdaughter-in-law Brenda Register; 11 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; two great great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and a very special granddog, Gabbie. He was preceded in death by his first wife of 40 years, Peggy Coleman Burke; son, David Burke; stepson, Allen Register; stepson-in-law, Jeff Tysinger; and ten brothers and sisters.

A service will be held at 12 o'clock, Friday, October 4th, at North Trenholm Baptist Church, with the Rev. David Knapp and the Rev. Joe Copeland officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service beginning at 11 o'clock. Following the service, the burial will be in Fort Jackson National Cemetery with full military honors.

Pennie would like to say a special "Thank You" to Jennifer, for more than I can say; to Angie, for keeping me together and helping me get things together – that's what friends are for; to Heather and Jim for being Thursday night supper buddies with Henry, and thanks to Raymond for being his daily lunch/exercise buddy with brotherly love. Lastly, to the Howle Sunday School Class for their willingness to step in where needed.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to North Trenholm Baptist Church, 6515 North Trenholm Road, Columbia, SC 29206, MSA Hospice, 166 Stoneridge Drive, #100, Columbia, SC 29210, The Society of the 3RD Infantry Division

Memories and condolences may be shared at

