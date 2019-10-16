Muriel Lesselbaum ATLANTA - Muriel Lesselbaum, of Atlanta died peacefully on October 13, 2019, one month after celebrating her 100th birthday. Muriel was born and raised in Canton, NC. She attended The Women's' College of North Carolina in Greensboro, and then transferred to the University of Georgia where she met her husband, Harold Lesselbaum. She and her late husband moved to Kingstree, SC where they lived for 45 years before moving to Columbia, SC. They later moved to Atlanta, GA to be near family. Mrs. Lesselbaum described herself as a "professional" volunteer. She was an active part of the community, both in Kingstree and Columbia, serving as chairwoman of the county branch of the , a co-founder of the hospital auxiliary, serving on the board of Friends' of the Library, and a very active substitute teacher for over 30 years. She was also a docent at The Columbia Museum of Art. She was predeceased in death by her loving husband of 65 years, her brother Dick Schulman, and her parents, Barney and Pauline Karp Schulman. She is survived by her daughter, Judy Maziar (Jerry), her two granddaughters, Kimberly Hockstein (Ken) and Kerrie Zurovsky, (Craig), and great grandchildren, Drew Hockstein, Ryan Hockstein, Jonah Henneberg, Ellie Zurovsky and Gracie Zurovsky, her sister Annabelle Mischner, and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM on Sunday, October 20th at Beth Or Cemetery in Kingstree, SC with Rabbi Leah Doberne officiating. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the William Breman Jewish Home, 3150 Howell Mill Rd, Atlanta, GA 30327 or the . Arrangements in Atlanta by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999. Arrangements in South Carolina by Williamsburg Funeral Home, 843-355-6262.

