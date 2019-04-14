Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Murray David. View Sign

Murray David RIDGEWAY Funeral service for Joe Murray David, 84, will be held on Monday at 2:00 p.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints Camden Ward with burial to follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Memorials may be made to the . Mr. David passed away on Friday, April 12, 2019 at Prisma Health Baptist. Born in Darlington, he was the son of the late James Clyde and Edith Mae Clements David. He retired from the United States Navy after 22 years of service and then retired from the State of South Carolina. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints Camden Ward. Mr. David enjoyed golf and fishing but most of all spending time with his grandchildren. Surviving are his wife, JoAnn Floyd David; children, Kathrine Watts (Grady) of West Columbia, Mary Barrs (James) of West Columbia, Cindy Knight of Elgin, Richard David (Renee) of Winnsboro, Joe David Jr. (Candy) of Pelion and Larry David (Kat) of Gaston; brother, Johnny David; 21 grandchildren; 41 great-grandchildren; and 4 great great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by a daughter and son-in-law, Cheryl Dennis (Patrick Michael); son-in-law, Jack Knight; granddaughters, Wendy Knight and Beth Dennis; grandsons, Jamie Watts and Tyler David; brothers, Robert E. "Jack" David, Franklin David and Clyde David; and sister, Sylvia Nunnery.

832 Ridgeway Rd

Lugoff , SC 29078

