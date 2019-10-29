Guest Book View Sign Service Information Shives Funeral Home, Inc. - Trenholm Road Chapel 7600 Trenholm Road Columbia , SC 29223 (803)-754-6290 Service 11:30 AM Boyce Chapel at First Baptist Church Burial 2:00 PM Elmwood Cemetery Visitation Following Services Send Flowers Obituary

Murray Lamar Davis, Sr. COLUMBIA - Murray Lamar Davis, Sr., 88, died peacefully on October 26, 2019. He was born in Norway, SC on October 5, 1931, to Carl and Mary Davis. Murray is a graduate of Newberry College ('53), played football, and was recognized as an "All State End" in 1953. He worked as an executive with BellSouth from 1953-1993, serving in Columbia, Florence, Newberry, Hartsville and Spartanburg. Murray was active in Rotary (Paul Harris Fellow, Past-President of Five Points Club, Columbia), Junior Achievement, and Pioneers of America. He was a member of the South Carolina National Guard for ten years and received the Vail Medal from BellSouth for saving the life of a neighbor on Edisto Island. He was an active member of First Baptist Church in Columbia and the Open Door Sunday School Class. Murray is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Emma Jo McDougal Davis; sons, Lamar (Stephanie) and Matthew (Martha); grandchildren, Murray, III (Holly), Meredith (Robert) Cross, Cole, Wade, and Heath Davis; great-grandchildren, Lila, Grady, and Griffin Davis, and Davis and Emma Cross; sisters, Charlotte Harrell and Barbara (Bob) Parnell; and sister-in-law, Ruth and (the late Leblond) Davis; and many wonderful nieces and nephews. Murray was predeceased by his brothers, Wardlaw (Elizabeth), Leblond; his sisters, Ethlyn (Hamp) Hutto, Miriam (Clyde) Kemmerlin, Patsy (Harry) Hendricks; and his brother-in-law, Bob Harrell. Murray demonstrated his faith in Jesus as his savior in the way he treated everyone he encountered. He appreciated the beauty of Edisto Island but what he valued more importantly was sharing that beauty with friends and family always ready to welcome any visitor. After his retirement, he and Jo shared many trips abroad with friends. A service will be held 11:30 o'clock, Wednesday, October 30th in Boyce Chapel at First Baptist Church. The family will receive friends following the service in Ellis Hall. Burial will be in Elmwood Cemetery at 2 o'clock. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, is assisting the family. Memorials may be given to Newberry College, 2100 College Street, Newberry, SC 29108, First Baptist Church, TV Ministry, 1306 Hampton Street, Columbia, SC 29201, or a . Memories and condolences may be shared at

