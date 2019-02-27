Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Murray Seay. View Sign

Murray G. Seay LEXINGTON Funeral services for Murray G. Seay, 96, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 28, 2019, at Zion Lutheran Church, with interment to follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Memorials may be made to Zion Lutheran Church, 226 Corley Mill Rd., Lexington, SC 29072 or Lighthouse Hospice Group, 110 Oak Park Dr., Irmo, SC 29063. Mr. Seay was born October 7, 1922 in Lexington, SC, and passed away on Monday, February 25, 2019. He was the son of the late Mildred Derrick and Ernest M. Seay. Mr. Seay was a WWII veteran and a member of Zion Lutheran Church. He is survived by his daughter, Ann S. Webster (Thom); granddaughter, Courtnei Harvey and three great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his wife, Martha Slice Seay. The family would like to extend special thanks to caregivers, Suzanne Fulmer, Judy Wessinger and the staff of Lighthouse Hospice.

