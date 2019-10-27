Myles Phillips (1929 - 2019)
Service Information
Graveside service
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
12:00 PM
Fort Jackson National Cemetery
Obituary
Myles Phillips COLUMBIA - A graveside service for Myles Phillips, 90, will be held at 12:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 29, 2019 in Fort Jackson National Cemetery. Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, is assisting the family. Mr. Phillips passed away Friday, October 25, 2019. He was born in Philadelphia, PA on August 4, 1929. Myles served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict and Vietnam War and retired as a master sergeant after 26 years of service. He was a member of St. Michael at Fort Jackson. Surviving are his wife, Shigeko Matsunami Phillips; daughter, Carlene Grayson (Jim) of Simpsonville, SC; son, Gary Phillips of Columbia; step-daughter, Emily W. Jones of Columbia; and step-son, Jonny R. Thompson (Elizabeth) of Lexington; grandchildren, Alex Zipperian, Katie Thompson, Emily Thompson, Mark Phillips, Bryan Grayson, Allison Grayson, and Lee Phillips. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Donald M. Phillips and daughter-in-law, Elizabeth Brune Phillips. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com
Published in The State on Oct. 27, 2019
