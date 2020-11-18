Myra Sue Chapman ChapmanNovember 10, 2020Newberry, South Carolina - Myra Sue Epting Chapman, previously a resident of Newberry County, widow of Lewis E. Chapman, died peacefully at age 89 on November 10 at Louisa Health and Rehabilitation Center, Louisa, VA.She was predeceased by her daughter, Selena Chapman Baker and survived by daughter and son-in-law, Caroline and Rick Busch of Doswell, VA; granddaughter Georgia Busch of Wilmington, NC; granddaughter and her spouse, Madison and Ian Gallagher, and great-grandson Archibald Lewis Gallagher all of Washington, DC; sister Teresa Wilcher of Augusta, GA; sister and brother-in-law Edith and Tom Workman and sister-in-law, Bernice C. Shealy of Newberry.Private funeral services will be held at one o'clock, Saturday, November 21 at St. Luke's Lutheran Church; interment will be in the church cemetery.Whitaker Funeral Home of Newberry is assisting the family.