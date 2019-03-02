Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Myrle Koon Jaco CAYCE Mrs. Myrle Koon Jaco, widow of James (Jim) Jaco, passed away on Thursday, February 28, 2019, at the Presbyterian Home following a short illness. Myrle was the daughter of Ancel Cleburn Koon and Lillian Bouknight Koon. She had retired from the State Treasurer's Office and the University of South Carolina. She was an active member of St. Luke Lutheran Church, where she served in many capacities; she served many years with the Olympia Cemetery Association and the We Are Olympia Association. She was also a member of St. Luke Choir. She is survived by her sisters, Zelma Craps (Leo) and Marilyn Bedenbaugh (David); brothers, Harold Koon and Labon Koon (Judy) and many nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at St. Luke Lutheran Church at 11:00 a.m. Monday, March 4, 2019, with interment in Olympia Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 3:00 5:00 p.m. Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Luke Lutheran Church or the Olympia Cemetery Association at 1127 Olympia Ave., Columbia, SC 29201. Many thanks to David Burnett and Brittain Keisler for their loving care of their Aunt Myrle.

Myrle Koon Jaco CAYCE Mrs. Myrle Koon Jaco, widow of James (Jim) Jaco, passed away on Thursday, February 28, 2019, at the Presbyterian Home following a short illness. Myrle was the daughter of Ancel Cleburn Koon and Lillian Bouknight Koon. She had retired from the State Treasurer's Office and the University of South Carolina. She was an active member of St. Luke Lutheran Church, where she served in many capacities; she served many years with the Olympia Cemetery Association and the We Are Olympia Association. She was also a member of St. Luke Choir. She is survived by her sisters, Zelma Craps (Leo) and Marilyn Bedenbaugh (David); brothers, Harold Koon and Labon Koon (Judy) and many nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at St. Luke Lutheran Church at 11:00 a.m. Monday, March 4, 2019, with interment in Olympia Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 3:00 5:00 p.m. Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Luke Lutheran Church or the Olympia Cemetery Association at 1127 Olympia Ave., Columbia, SC 29201. Many thanks to David Burnett and Brittain Keisler for their loving care of their Aunt Myrle. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net Funeral Home Caughman-Harman Funeral Home - Lexington Chapel

503 N Lake Dr

Lexington , SC 29072

(803) 359-6118 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The State on Mar. 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The State Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close