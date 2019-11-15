Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Myrna Johnson Corley. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Myrna Johnson Corley WEST COLUMBIA - Funeral services for Myrna Johnson Corley, wife of the late Lester Corley, will be held 11AM Saturday, November 16, 2019, at Turner AME Church in West Columbia, South Carolina, with interment to follow at Crescent Hill Memorial Gardens. The public may view from 10AM until the hour of service on Saturday and on Friday, November 15, 2019, from 1-8 PM at Palmer Memorial Chapel. The AKA Ivy Beyond the Wall will be held 6PM Friday at the Palmer Memorial Chapel, and the family will receive friends from 6-8 PM that evening. Myrna Johnson Corley transitioned Friday, November 8, 2019, at her residence in Columbia, SC. Born in Wedgefield, SC, she was a daughter of the late Jacob and Luella Green Johnson. She graduated from Allen University, majoring in Elementary Education; she earned a Masters of Arts degree in Childhood Education from Teachers College, Columbia University, New York. She was a retired educator of over forty years in both Florence County and Richland School District One in Columbia. She was a dedicated and hardworking member of Turner Memorial AME for over forty years, serving in the following capacities: the Steward Board, Women's Missionary Society, Church School, founder of the Turner Tutorial Program. She also served on the Board of the Turner Child Development Center. In addition to the AKA Sorority, Inc., she was a member of Club 24 and the Red Hat Society. Surviving are her son, Kevin Todd (Cynthia) Corley; four grandchildren: Antonié (Bethany) Gray, Jarred Corley, Brooke Corley, and Elease Corley; two great grandchildren: Brayen Gray and Aubrey Gray; and a host of other relatives and friends. For additional information, please visit

