Myrna Sue McBride Still
1946 - 2020
June 13, 1946 - October 1, 2020
Barnwell, South Carolina - Myrna Sue McBride Still, 74, a long-time resident of Barnwell County, died Thursday, the 1st of October in Aiken County, SC.
Born in Eden, NC, Myrna was the daughter of the late Reynolds M. and Hazel Morrison McBride. She attended Winthrop College and worked as a secretary for multiple organizations, including the Asheboro Zoo, Mineral Springs Elementary, and Chem-Nuclear Systems. She was a long-standing member of the Order of the Eastern Star and volunteered for many local charities.
Throughout her life, she was dedicated to helping in the family business of restaurants and food concessions with McBride Brothers, where she learned to cook a good meal and tell a good tale.
Myrna loved God, her family, and the many friends near and far. She had a smile that could light up a room and will be dearly missed.
She is survived by her husband of 32 years, Aiken Raymond Still, her children, Sheila (Rich) Crabtree, Brian (Meredith) Wilson, Allison Beasley, Jonathan (April) Still, her eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Myrna Sue was laid to rest during a graveside service surrounded by family and friends at Reedy Branch Baptist Church Cemetery in Barnwell County on Wednesday, the 7th of October 2020.
Memorial gifts may be made to the Diabetes Research Institute Foundation - https://www.diabetesresearch.org


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mole Funeral Home
9399 Patterson Street
Barnwell, SC 29812
(803) 259-3166
