Myron "Man" Riley SWANSEA - The funeral service for Mr. Myron "Man" Riley, 61, of Swansea will be held 2:00 PM Sunday, August 4, 2019 at Maloney Baptist Church in North. Interment will follow in Glover Chapel Restoration Ministry Cemetery in Swansea. Mr. Riley passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019. Viewing will be from 1 to 7 PM Saturday, August 3, at W. B. Crumel Funeral Home of North. Friends may call at the residence of his sister, Leasher Burns, 500 South Monmouth Ave, Apt. 1, Swansea and the funeral home.
Published in The State on Aug. 3, 2019