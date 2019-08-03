Myron "Man" Riley

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Myron "Man" Riley.
Service Information
W.B. Crumel Funeral Home
902 Webster St.
North, SC
29112
(803)-247-2231
Viewing
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
1:00 PM - 7:00 PM
W.B. Crumel Funeral Home
902 Webster St.
North, SC 29112
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
2:00 PM
Maloney Baptist Church
North, SC
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Myron "Man" Riley SWANSEA - The funeral service for Mr. Myron "Man" Riley, 61, of Swansea will be held 2:00 PM Sunday, August 4, 2019 at Maloney Baptist Church in North. Interment will follow in Glover Chapel Restoration Ministry Cemetery in Swansea. Mr. Riley passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019. Viewing will be from 1 to 7 PM Saturday, August 3, at W. B. Crumel Funeral Home of North. Friends may call at the residence of his sister, Leasher Burns, 500 South Monmouth Ave, Apt. 1, Swansea and the funeral home.
Published in The State on Aug. 3, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.