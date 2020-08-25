Myrtis Idema Shealy LEXINGTON - Myrtis Idema Shealy, 80, Lexington, died peacefully at home on August 11, 2020, after suffering the from the ravages of dementia and acquiring corona virus in the nursing home where she spent the last 8 months of her life. She was brought home to live out her last days with her family being able to see her and touch her and hold on to any memories they could. Born at home on April 11, 1940 in Barnwell county, she was the middle child of Albert Sydney Collins and Lilly Idema Steele Collins. She graduated from Blackville High School where she was a member of the Beta Club and excelled in typing and shorthand. Her favorite thing was sewing, though, taught to her by her grandmother Steele. She is survived by her daughters, Sharon Christiansen(Drew), of West Columbia; Freda Hudson(Wayne), of Lexington; grandsons, Darrell Hudson(Candice), of Gaston, SC and Daniel Hudson(Bethany) of Lexington, SC. She is also survived by her siblings Albert Sydney Collins, 90, Gwen Collins, 74, and Samuel Collins, 72, all of Barnwell South Carolina. She is predeceased by her mother(1979) and father(1991) and her brother Gerald David Collins(JD) (1996). Service is scheduled for 8/29/2020 at 2pm in the Caughman Harman West Columbia Chapel with Pastor Jeff Bradley officiating. Visitation will be at 1pm 8/29/2020 in the Caughman Harman West Columbia Chapel. Interment following homegoing service at Southland Memorial Gardens. Myrtis Shealy was a hard working woman who loved her family greatly. She was the best mom two little girls could hope for and the best granny two little boys could hope to have. She will be greatly greatly missed.



