Guest Book View Sign Service Information Thompson Funeral Home - Lexington 4720 Augusta Road Lexington , SC 29073 (803)-764-9631 Send Flowers Obituary

Myrtle Shull Jenkins WEST COLUMBIA Myrtle Shull Jenkins, 93, of West Columbia wife of the late Archie B. Jenkins passed away on Friday, February 28, 2020. She was born on July 1, 1926 in Lexington County to the late Ernest Melton Shull and Allie Perry Shull. She retired as a Clerk from the State Government and was a member of Holland Ave Baptist Church. Myrtle is survived by four daughters, Gloria Carroll, Sylvia Helms (Jerry), Nancy Stewart (Jim) and Jennifer Langley (Sid); five sons, Donald Jenkins (Charlotte), Philip Jenkins; Stephen Jenkins (Inessa), Tim Jenkins and Charles Jenkins (Shawna); two sisters, Nell Buff and Betty Wright; 21 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren and 1 great great-grandchild. In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by two brothers, Ernest Shull and Carl Shull; two sisters, Eva Hulon, Pearl Zeigler; and one son-in-law, Roy Carroll. The family will receive friends Sunday, March 1, 2020 from 3:00 PM until 5:00 PM at Thompson Funeral Home of Lexington. Funeral services will be held Monday, March 2, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Holland Ave Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Southland Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the , St Jude's or Holland Ave Baptist Church. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at

Myrtle Shull Jenkins WEST COLUMBIA Myrtle Shull Jenkins, 93, of West Columbia wife of the late Archie B. Jenkins passed away on Friday, February 28, 2020. She was born on July 1, 1926 in Lexington County to the late Ernest Melton Shull and Allie Perry Shull. She retired as a Clerk from the State Government and was a member of Holland Ave Baptist Church. Myrtle is survived by four daughters, Gloria Carroll, Sylvia Helms (Jerry), Nancy Stewart (Jim) and Jennifer Langley (Sid); five sons, Donald Jenkins (Charlotte), Philip Jenkins; Stephen Jenkins (Inessa), Tim Jenkins and Charles Jenkins (Shawna); two sisters, Nell Buff and Betty Wright; 21 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren and 1 great great-grandchild. In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by two brothers, Ernest Shull and Carl Shull; two sisters, Eva Hulon, Pearl Zeigler; and one son-in-law, Roy Carroll. The family will receive friends Sunday, March 1, 2020 from 3:00 PM until 5:00 PM at Thompson Funeral Home of Lexington. Funeral services will be held Monday, March 2, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Holland Ave Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Southland Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the , St Jude's or Holland Ave Baptist Church. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.thompsonsfuneral.com Published in The State on Mar. 1, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close