Nadene L. Wilson
Nadene L. Wilson LEXINGTON - Nadene L. Wilson, 83, formerly of Syracuse, died on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at the Columbia Presbyterian Community in Lexington, SC. She had resided in Lexington, SC, for several years. She was a member of St. Stephen Lutheran Church in Syracuse, the Couple's Club, and past queen of Syron Triangle. Nadene was an avid Bridge player, enjoyed knitting, camping, and was a volunteer at Crouse Hospital for several years. She was pre-deceased by her husband Robert; and her parents Howard E. Luther and Iola Hunkler Luther. She is survived by her sons: Jeffrey (Theresa) of Liverpool, Gregory (Rosemary) of Lexington, SC; grandchildren: Nicole, Bryan, Sydney, Thomas Wilson; and several nieces, nephews and cousins and her beloved dog Molly. The Wilson family would like to thank the Jasmine Place team members at PCSC for their excellent care and compassion. Private funeral services will be held in Woodlawn Cemetery. Contributions may be made to American Cancer Society or Columbia Presbyterian Community (PCSC) 2817 Ashland Road, Columbia, SC 29210. Online condolences, www.shepardsonfh.com.

Published in The State on May 31, 2020.
