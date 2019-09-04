Nadine Louise Jamison COLUMBIA - Born Nadine Louise Jamison, April 28, 1942, to Emma Jane Jamison and Phephus Fulton in Norway, SC. Nadine was one of twelve children. Educated in Orangeburg County Schools. Nadine married and divorced the late Joe Louis Price. Ms. Jamison was a former member of St. Paul Baptist Church here in Columbia, where she served on the usher board and worked in the daycare department. Nadine had a green thumb and loved doing word search puzzles. Nadine was a part of a loving family that included her brothers, Clarence Evans (deceased); Kenneth Evans, Willie Michael Evans, Leroy 'Son' Evans (deceased) and Otis Evans (deceased), Earl Evans, and Theodore "Dozy" Jamison (deceased); her sisters, Ola Mae 'Suzie' Evans-Ellison (deceased) and Irma Jean 'Tiny' Evans (deceased), Christabelle 'Bobbie' Evans (deceased), Francis Jackie Hart, and Yolanda Faye Evans (deceased). Nadine was the proud mother of one son, 'Rogers' (Leroy Rogers Dixon); daughter-in-law, Loretta M. Dixon; grandmother to Jessica Dixon and Kevin Dixon; great-grandmother to Serious Andrews and Jenia M. Dixon; her sisters-in-law included, Lavern Evans; Doretha Evans; Elizabeth Evans; Evangeline Evans; Renee Evans, Mrs. Lilly Jamison, Evangeline (Honey) Evans; brother-in-law, Carl Hart; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and a host of other relatives. The homegoing service for Nadine Louise Jamison will be held Thursday, September 5, 2019, 2:00 PM at Bostick Tompkins Funeral Home with burial in Serenity Memorial Gardens. Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bosticktompkinsinc.com.
Published in The State on Sept. 4, 2019