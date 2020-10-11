1/1
Nancy Abernethy
1949 - 2020
{ "" }
Nancy Hart Love Abernethy
February 17, 1949 - October 8, 2020
Columbia, South Carolina - Nancy was the daughter of LeRoy and Margaret Love of York, SC. She was raised on East Liberty Street in York, where she still maintains her childhood home. Nancy was a graduate of York High School and The University of South Carolina where she majored in French and minored in English. Upon graduation, she was named the top student in the French Department. Nancy was married to Zane William Abernethy, Sr. for 50 years this past August. They have two children and two grandchildren: daughter Jill Bishop Abernethy with sons Grant and Garrett Rider of Chapin; and son Zane William Abernethy, Jr. (Bo) of Columbia. Nancy is also survived by her brother Robert Love (Brenda) of River Hills, SC.
Nancy was a devoted homemaker and mother. She loved children and animals. She was a long time Sunday School teacher and public school volunteer, twice being named state volunteer of the year for Rich-Lex School District 5. Nancy was a member of McGregor Presbyterian Church.
Funeral services will be at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, October 11, 2020 at Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel. Rev. Julie Bird will officiate and Rev. Jeremiah Thomas will assist. The family will receive friends at the funeral home following the service. Covid-19 protocols will be observed. The service will be live streamed via Dunbar's website.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to McGregor Presbyterian Church, 6505 St Andrew's Road, Columbia, SC 29212 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
The family would like to extend their appreciation to MUSC, SCOA, and Day Break Care Services for their care through Nancy's battle with cancer.
Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com.



Published in The State on Oct. 11, 2020.
2 entries
October 10, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Patricia shannon
October 10, 2020
Zane, Bo, and Jill. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Bob and Pat Shannon
Patricia and Bob Shannon
Friend
