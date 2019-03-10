Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy Alley. View Sign

Nancy A. Alley COLUMBIA - Nancy Anderson Alley, 95, of Columbia, died peacefully at her home Tuesday, March 5, 2019 following a brief illness. Born December 25, 1925, she was a daughter of the late (Holcombe M. Anderson) and (Leotta Anderson). She graduated from Anderson Girls School, now known as Anderson University. Survivors, include her son, G. Robin Alley, (Julia); a daughter, Sharon A. Linder (Virgil); grandchildren, Maggie Hastings (Jonathon), Biff Linder (Swati), Allie Linder (Sandy), Meg Hearn (Keith), and Patrick Linder; great grandchildren, Wilson and Eloise Hastings, Ravi Linder, and Reya Linder, Bella, A.J., and Clara Linder. She is now reunited with the love of her life for 69 years, George I. Alley. Together they will continue to watch over their beloved family and all that is Clemson. She is especially proud of the fact that she was born on Christmas Day. She delighted in her job as wife and mom, grandmother and G.G. She enjoyed life and was very active in Silver Sneakers at the YMCA and senior activities at Riverland Hills Baptist Church. Special thanks for the professionalism and care that Mrs. Alley received from Brooke, the nurse, and entire staff from Compassionate Care Hospice and Daybreak. No service is planned at this time. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Compassionate Care Hospice or Senior Functions Riverland Hills Baptist Church. Memories and condolences may be shared at

