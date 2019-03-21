Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy Brown. View Sign

Nancy G. Brown COLUMBIA - Funeral services for Nancy "Little Sue", Brown, 79, retired cosmetologist, will be held on Saturday, 1 p.m., at Life Destiny Church, 3639 Pinebelt Road, Columbia, South Carolina 29204, with burial to follow. Arrangements are entrusted to Cooper Funeral Home, Lake City Florida. Viewing for Ms. Brown will be at the church from 12:00 noon, until the hour of service. Flowers are to be delivered on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. at the church. Family members and friends are asked to meet at the church at 12:30 p.m. to form the procession in to the service. Nancy leaves to cherish fond memories; her children, Leon, Vivian Glover, Joyce McGilberry, and Solomon Brown Jr., her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and Friends.

