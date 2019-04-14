Nancy G. Buzhardt BATESBURG-LEESVILLE - Nancy Grandy Buzhardt, 62, passed away on Friday, April 12, 2019. Memorial services will be held 4:00 p.m. Monday at First Baptist Church of Batesburg with the Rev. Henry Stamper officiating. The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. prior to the service at the church. Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium, Historic B-L Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Nancy was born in Batesburg, December 25, 1956 to Ila Ann C. Nichols and the late Billie N. Grandy. Nancy married Richard (Rick) Buzhardt on February 6, 1980. She was the pianist for the First Baptist Church of Batesburg for 30 years, retired from Batesburg-Leesville Primary School after teaching music for 39 years, and also taught piano lessons in her home. She leaves as her legacy, her mother Ila Ann Nichols, husband Rick, 2 daughters Laura Hibbard (Steve) and Leslie Lindsey (Tex), 3 grandchildren: Layne, London and Levi Hibbard, brother, Dr Bob Grandy (Cindy), sister Rebekah Lee (Steven). She was predeceased by a brother Dr Ted Grandy (Betty) and stepfather David Nichols. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Batesburg, 436 West Church St., Batesburg-Leesville, SC 29006 or the , 950 West Faris Rd., Greenville SC 29605. Barr-Price.com (803)532-4411
Published in The State on Apr. 14, 2019