Nancy Barr Carson COLUMBIA - Memorial service for Nancy Barr Carson will be held on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Eastminster Presbyterian Church, 3200 Trenholm Road, Columbia. The family will receive friends in the church parlor following the service. A brief interment service will be held at 4:30 p.m. in the Leesville Cemetery beside the Wittenberg Lutheran Church, 233 N. Lee Street. Mrs. Carson died May 3, 2019, after years of declining health. Born May 12, 1931, she was the daughter of Charles D. Barr, Jr., and Frances Guess Barr of Leesville, SC. She attended Batesburg-Leesville High School and Converse College. At Converse, she was elected to Student Council and was a member of May Court. She attended her 50th class reunion in April of 2002. In 1950, she married Charles Adams "Tiny" Carson, Sr. Mrs. Carson was a homemaker who loved her family, her friends, her home, and the Blue Ridge Mountains. She enjoyed gardening, painting, and taking photographs. In 1953, she joined Eastminster Presbyterian Church, where she was active in her women's circle and served as a Cub Scout den mother. Mrs. Carson was predeceased by her husband of 59 years, and by her daughter, Frances Carson Faust. Surviving are daughter Deborah Barr Carson and son-in-law Dr. Christopher W. Groner of Elkin, NC; son Charles Adams Carson, Jr. and daughter-in-law Sidney Summers Carson, of Columbia; grandson Ross Charles Carson-Groner of Holyoke, MA; granddaughter Katherine Carson-Groner and grandson-in-law Michael Lippert of Winston-Salem, NC; grandson Charles Barr Carson of Columbia; and great-granddaughter Elise Juniper Lippert of Winston-Salem, NC; also nieces and nephews. The family is grateful for the kindness of friends and for the long-term service provided by Senior Matters and especially by caregivers Tesha Caldwell and Constance Lewis. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Eastminster Presbyterian Church; to The Charles Adams Carson, Sr. Scholarship, The Citadel, 171 Moultrie Street, Charleston, SC 29409; or to a .

