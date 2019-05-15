Guest Book View Sign Service Information Dunbar Funeral Home - Dutch Fork 7600 WOODROW ST Irmo , SC 29063 (803)-732-2211 Burial 10:00 AM Crescent Hill cemetery Columbia , SC View Map Funeral service 1:00 PM Chapin Baptist Church Memorial Gathering Following Services Chapin Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Nancy Dennis Dowling CHAPIN Nancy Dennis Dowling, beloved wife of the late Reverend John Havener Dowling, went to join her heavenly father on Saturday, May 11, 2019. She was born September 16, 1934, to the late John Clifton (JC) Dennis and Edith Martin Dennis. She was the second of their three children and was raised and resided in the Columbia area for most of her life. She attended Dreher High School, married and started her family prior to returning to school to receive her Bachelors Degree and Masters of Education at the University of South Carolina. She was an avid Carolina Gamecock fan. Teaching at Chapin High School for 25 years, she taught a large number of young adults the mystery of typing, shorthand, computer and business education. By returning to her education after her daughters started elementary school, she also taught her daughters the importance of education for the future. Surviving are her daughters: Cynthia (Dr. Steven) Skinner, Greenwood SC; Dianne (Kenneth) Slotnick, Port St. Lucie, FL; Judith (Michael) Platt, Chapin SC. Her grandchildren: Joshua (Mary Kate) Skinner, Benjamin (Lauren) Skinner, Cassandra (Jose) Rodriguez Skinner, Samuel Platt, Nicholas (Katie) Platt. Her great-grandchildren: Mary Margaret Skinner, Gabriella Rose Rodriguez Skinner, Rosemary Dula Skinner, Logan Albert Rodriguez Skinner, and Elena Elizabeth Rodriguez Skinner. She is also survived by her sister, Mary Dennis Parker, Columbia SC and her children and grandchildren. Mrs. Dowling was preceded in death by her brother, John Clifton (JC) Dennis, Jr. Funeral services for Nancy Dennis Dowling will be held at Chapin Baptist Church, where she was a charter member. The service will begin at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, May 17, 2019. The family will greet family and friends at the church following the service. Burial will be at Crescent Hill cemetery in Columbia at 10:00 a.m. that morning for family and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Chapin Baptist Church, Chapin, SC. The family extends a heartfelt thanks to the staff of NHC Healthcare, Greenwood for their excellent care during her brief illness. Dunbar Funeral Home, Dutch Fork Chapel, is assisting the family. Please share memories at

