Nancy Dillard
1945 - 2020
Dr. Nancy Frey Dillard
November 7, 1945 - November 16, 2020
Huntsville, Alabama - Dr. Nancy Frey Dillard died Monday. She was born in Nashville, Tennessee, grew up in Charlotte, Tennessee and was a longtime resident of Huntsville, Alabama. She was the daughter of Margaret Frey Dillard and Marvin Ransom Dillard. After studies at the University of South Carolina and Duke University, she received her Ph.D. from the University of Tennessee and taught at the University of Alabama Huntsville as an English Professor, retiring after 33 years.
She inspired many with her love of animals, gardening and poetry, which were mainstays in her life.
She is survived by her sister, Linda Dillard Hook (Jimmy) of Columbia, South
Carolina; brother, Randy Dillard (Pricilla) of Charlotte, Tennessee; sister, Jeannie Dillard of White Bluff, Tennessee; her dear friends and second family, who loved and cared for her, Alice Dilbeck, Betsy Applegate and Rachael Reavis; her longtime friend, John Kiser; her devoted kitty, Sweetie Face, and many cousins in Tennessee. A special cousin, Jack Dillard Ashley, deceased, was a lasting influence throughout her teaching and life.

Published in The State on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memories & Condolences

November 22, 2020
Nancy Dillard had a profound influence on my own teaching career after being a student in two of her upper level English classes at UAH. Her own passion for the English language, especially during the Elizabethan Age, ignited mine, and for several years we stayed in touch as pen pals. I am so sorry to hear of her passing. I am deeply grateful that our paths crossed. Blessings and condolences to her family.
Rosemary McMahan
Student
November 18, 2020
Nancy was one of my professors at UAH and I always took any class she taught, she was a wonderful teacher. Another student who had never had a class before asked me what they needed to know for the mid-term & I told them, “Everything. You have to know everything!” We remained friends after I left UAH, and stayed in touch for many years. She came to see me after I had my son. I think about her often and always will. My deepest sympathy to her family & friends.
Andrea McManus
Friend
