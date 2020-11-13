1/1
Nancy Eversmann
1934 - 2020
Nancy Stine Eversmann
January 30, 1934 - November 9, 2020
Columbia, South Carolina - Nancy Stine Eversmann entered heaven on Monday evening, November 9, 2020. Nancy was born January 30, 1934. As a devoted Christian woman, she always practiced her strong faith and is now enjoying the welcomes of her family and friends who have been waiting for her. God blessed her here with a very devoted family whose care made her journey calmer. Thanks be to God. Amen and Amen.
Nancy was the loving, devoted wife of 66 years to Robert Eversmann. She was the wonderful mother to Amy (Ed) Nash of Corpus Christi, TX, Timothy (Kim) Eversmann of Winston-Salem, NC, Christopher (Jill) Eversmann of Columbia, SC, and Matthew (Victoria) Eversmann of West Palm Beach, FL. In addition, she gave endless love to her 9 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to: Compassionate Care Hospice, 100 Ashland Park Lane, Suite B, Columbia, SC 29210.



Published in The State from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
