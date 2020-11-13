Nancy Stine EversmannJanuary 30, 1934 - November 9, 2020Columbia, South Carolina - Nancy Stine Eversmann entered heaven on Monday evening, November 9, 2020. Nancy was born January 30, 1934. As a devoted Christian woman, she always practiced her strong faith and is now enjoying the welcomes of her family and friends who have been waiting for her. God blessed her here with a very devoted family whose care made her journey calmer. Thanks be to God. Amen and Amen.Nancy was the loving, devoted wife of 66 years to Robert Eversmann. She was the wonderful mother to Amy (Ed) Nash of Corpus Christi, TX, Timothy (Kim) Eversmann of Winston-Salem, NC, Christopher (Jill) Eversmann of Columbia, SC, and Matthew (Victoria) Eversmann of West Palm Beach, FL. In addition, she gave endless love to her 9 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.In lieu of flowers donations may be made to: Compassionate Care Hospice, 100 Ashland Park Lane, Suite B, Columbia, SC 29210.