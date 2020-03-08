Guest Book View Sign Service Information Shives Funeral Home, Inc. - Trenholm Road Chapel 7600 Trenholm Road Columbia , SC 29223 (803)-754-6290 Send Flowers Obituary

Nancy Hoban Johnson COLUMBIA - Nancy Hoban Johnson, 86, of Columbia, died Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Born in Charleston, SC, August 6, 1933, she was a daughter of the late Michael John Hoban and Nancy Poole O'Neal Hoban. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of fifty-two years, William Lewis "Bill" Johnson and her sister, Caroline Mary Hoban. Nancy attended the University of Georgia, where in 1954 she earned an undergraduate degree in Chemistry (Phi Beta Kappa, Phi Kappa Phi, and Gamma Sigma Epsilon). After graduating, she started her career as a chemist for Tennessee Eastman in Kingsport, Tennessee where her work earned a patent in 1958. After her marriage in September 1955, she continued her chemistry career at the Georgia Department of Agriculture in Atlanta, then for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Savannah. In 1977, she earned a Bachelor of Pharmacy degree from the University of South Carolina (Magna Cum Laude) and was a practicing institutional pharmacist for the State of South Carolina at Midlands Center until her retirement in 1994. For almost fifty years, she was an active member of Bethel United Methodist Church in Columbia where she enjoyed attending and teaching Sunday School (Holroyd Class) as well as creating and maintaining Bethel's first website. In retirement, digital art became a passion for both Nancy and Bill. She won awards for her art and enjoyed performing photo restoration projects using Adobe Photoshop. She also loved spending time with her best friends, Sarah Califf and Carol Krebs, or "The Three Fates" as Sarah's husband had nicknamed them. Nancy especially treasured her three grandchildren. Survivors include her sons, Dr. Andrew Michael Johnson (Wei) and Paul Lewis Johnson (Brenda), as well as her grandchildren, Christopher Lewis Johnson, Anna Elizabeth Johnson, and Neal Hong Johnson. The family wishes to thank Dr. Benedict Studnicka, Dr. Lori Lord, and the dedicated staffs of The Blake at Woodcreek Farms and Wildewood Downs Long-Term Care for their compassion and care during her illness. The memorial service for Mrs. Johnson will be held two o'clock, Saturday, March 14th at Bethel United Methodist Church with The Rev. Julie Belman officiating. The family will receive friends following the service in the church fellowship hall. At a later date, the family will hold a private inurnment at Oconee Hill Cemetery in Athens, Georgia. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Bethel United Methodist Church, 4600 Daniel Drive, Columbia, SC 29206 or Suzuki Academy of Columbia, P.O. Box 564, Columbia, SC 29202.

