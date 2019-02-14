Nancy Horton BARNWELL - Funeral services for Nancy Loud Horton, 81, of Barnwell, SC, will be held eleven a.m., Monday, February 18, 2019 in the Folk Funeral Home Chapel, Williston, SC; burial will be in the Williston Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Monday. Nancy passed away on Monday, February 11, 2019. Visit our on-line registry at www.folkfuneralhome.com.
Published in The State on Feb. 14, 2019