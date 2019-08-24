Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy Jeffcoat Martin. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



Nancy Jeffcoat Martin NORTH - Nancy Jeffcoat Martin, more affectionately known as "Gommie",78, left this earth to join her late husband, Gerald Martin, in their heavenly home on Thursday, August 22, 2019. For nearly 58 years of marriage, she exemplified the virtuous wife as described in Proverbs 31:10-12. She was always supportive in his many endeavors. In later years, she continued to be a pillar for him as his health declined. Always offering encouragement and affection, most of the time with a little bit of sass! What comes to mind anytime anyone mentions Gommie, is how her welcoming, loving, and generous spirit touched countless lives. And to many...macaroni and cheese, gommie grits, or pimento cheese. In her profession as a beautician, she shared in the lives and "goings-on" of her friends and family. Through her selfless service at First Baptist Church of North in the nursery, as chairman of the fellowship committee, and as a deacon's wife she graced the lives of many babies, children, and adults. She was the human embodiment of Proverbs 31:25-31.She exhibited the perfect balance of laughter and guidance while imparting wisdom upon those she loved and embraced. She never met a stranger, and never declined a hug, adopting so many into her family, and loving them as her own. "Many women are capable, but you surpass them all!" Survivors include; a son, Kenneth "Ronnie" (Trudy) Martin; daughters, Sheila (Paul) Raulerson and Beth Ulmer; grandchildren, Sarah Calvert, Nathan (Jessie) Raulerson, Kelci Barr, Trey (Averi) Ulmer, Aubrey Martin, Emily (Brent) Champy, Corrie (Joseph) Linder, and Leigh Raulerson; great grandchildren, Julie and Eden Calvert, Sophia Martin, and Liam Champy. The family will receive friends at the residence, and from 6 PM to 8 PM on Sunday, August 25th at Culler-McAlhany Funeral Home ( www.cullermcalhanyfuneralhome.com ) in North. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you make donations to the children's or youth fund at First Baptist Church of North, in her memory. Funeral services will be held at 4:30 PM on Monday, August 26, 2019 at First Baptist Church of North with Doctor Brett Mask and Pastor Larry Shull officiating. The family asks that you wear bright colors to the service if you will, as we know that is what she would have liked.Burial will be in Salem Baptist Church Cemetery. The casket will be placed in the church one hour before the service. The family would like to offer our sincere thanks and gratitude to the amazing CCU staff and Dr. Millender at the Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg who gave such amazing care to Gommie. Published in The State on Aug. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

