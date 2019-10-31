Nancy Lee Outin COLUMBIA, SC Funeral service for Nancy Lee Outin, 69, will be held Noon Today, October 31, 2019 at Friendship Baptist Church House Street. Interment will follow in The Fort Jackson National Cemetery. A. A. Dicks Funeral Home is in charge of these arrangements. Nancy was born in Columbia, South Carolina on January 10, 1950 to the late Theopolis G. and Mary F. Wicker Outin. She died on October 24, 2019. Nancy graduated from C. A. Johnson High School with the Class of 1969 and enlisted in the Women's Army Corps (WAC) where she served her country honorably. She worked for the United States Postal Service as a mail handler and was also a communications specialist in the telephone industry. Left to cherish precious memories are: her son, Cordell (Juliana) Calhoun; three sisters, Dorothy Irvin, Joann Jackson and Betty Outin; four brothers, George, Gerald (Loretta), Marvin and Nathaniel (Patricia) Outin and a host of other relatives and friends. PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT aadicksfuneralhome.com
Published in The State on Oct. 31, 2019