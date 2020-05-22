Nancy Lewis
1942 - 2020
Nancy Lewis COLUMBIA - Nancy Lewis, mother, grandmother and sister in Christ went to be with our Lord on Friday, May 15, 2020 at Richland Memorial Hospital in Columbia, SC. She was born on September 9, 1942 in Mathews, Virginia, the daughter of Mabel and Captain Epaphro Ditus Owens, Jr. Nancy was a Mathews High School Graduate. She worked for the railroad in Richmond following graduation. She also took classes at NEC-KEE Business College in the mid 90's receiving numerous honor roll awards and she later graduated with honors as a CNA from Rappahannock Community College with an Associate in the Arts and Science in 2001. She moved to Columbia, SC in 2002 to be with her children and worked as a property owner/manager in residential real estate rentals. She also enjoyed attending art classes at the University of South Carolina. Nancy had a passion for oil painting and creating pottery. Nancy was an animal lover and enjoyed her dog, Meiko, and her cat, Emily. She also made yoga, Tai Chi and Silver Sneakers workouts at the local YMCA, a daily priority. Ms. Lewis is survived by her son, Brian Lewis, daughter, Leah Lewis, and two grandchildren, Andrew Pavlick and Garrett Lewis, all of Columbia, South Carolina. Funeral services will be held Sunday, May 24th at 3:00 p.m. at Mathews Baptist Church in Hudgins, Virginia. Interment will follow at Milford Cemetery, Moon, VA. Faulkner Funeral Homes, Foster-Faulkner Chapel is assisting the family. The family will be accepting flowers or a donation in her name to the National Hemp Association, 80 M Street SE, Suite 130, Washington, DC 20003. Please be advised, a request has been made that all in attendance wear a mask or other appropriate face covering.

Published in The State on May 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
24
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Mathews Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Foster-Faulkner Home
160 Main Street
Mathews, VA 23109
(804) 725-2141
