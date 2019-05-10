Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy Luck Kimrey. View Sign Service Information Kiser Funeral Home 1020 State Road Cheraw , SC 29520 (843)-537-4761 Send Flowers Obituary

Nancy Luck Kimrey CHERAW - Nancy Luck Kimrey, age 85, passed away peacefully in her home on Tuesday, May 7, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Hubert M. Kimrey, and her son Hugh Alan Kimrey. Nancy was a lifelong resident of Cheraw SC, a graduate of Cheraw High School in 1952, where she played basketball, and held several high score records. This woman LOVED playing basketball! She was consistently on the honor roll, even while working 3 part-time jobs and was voted "most likely to succeed" in her senior year. Nancy and Hubert Kimrey were married in 1953. Nancy and Hubert joined The First United Methodist Church in Cheraw, S.C. and remained lifelong members. Nancy and Hubert left stable jobs to start their own business, beginning as a produce stand in 1955, then expanding to the beginning of Kimrey's Produce, buying and delivering produce to over 20 stores in 6 counties in South Carolina. In 1966 Hubert and Nancy built Kimrey's IGA and continued as owner/operators until 2001. They encouraged this entrepreneurial spirit in their children, Robin and Hugh Alan, who opened independent IGAs in Darlington SC and Wadesboro NC, the latter owned and operated by Robin and her husband Chris for over 30 years. Nancy was humbled and honored to be named as a "Paul Harris Fellow" from the Cheraw Rotary Club. She was also was the first female to be elected to the Board of Directors of Food Retailers of SC. Nancy Luck Kimrey will be remembered for her remarkable work ethic. This woman LOVED to WORK. She was a "ball of fire", lively and tireless, honest and principled, with a zest for life and learning. Some of Nancy's happiest times were driving her bright red 1981 Freightliner. Nancy was 'right at home' driving her 18-wheelers... preferably ALWAYS red, her favorite color. Nancy will be forever remembered for her love of animals, "all creatures great and small", and her lifelong commitment to their care and rescue. Nancy fought tirelessly for the betterment of animal welfare in Chesterfield County. Today those efforts have come to fruition with thousands of animals being saved at the outstanding Chesterfield County Animal Shelter. She was ecstatic over the accomplishments achieved by the dedicated staff. Nancy will be remembered for her love of people.....all people. She will be remembered for her candor, her laugh, her energy, her generosity, her integrity. The family asks that you remember "Mama Nancy" not with sadness but a joyful heart. We are confident that Nancy's wish for us all would be to continue to 'pay it forward' and be grateful for all of the bountiful blessings on this beautiful Earth. Nancy was a godly woman, confident and humble in the assurance of salvation and the grace of our Lord to welcome her home. Nancy Kimrey is survived by her daughter Robin (Chris) Sanford of Wadesboro NC, nephew Robert (Cynthia) Luck of Cheraw, nieces Barbara (Buddy) Driggers of Boiling Spring Lakes NC and Patricia A. Luck of Johns Island, SC. The family will receive friends 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM Thursday, May 9, 2019 at Kiser Funeral Home, Cheraw, SC. A funeral service will be held 2:00 PM Friday, May 10, 2019 at First United Methodist Church, Cheraw, SC. Entombment will be in Chatham Hill Memorial Gardens. Memorials to: Chesterfield County Animal Services, 436 Goodale Road, Chesterfield, SC 29709, Docha N Gra Animal Rescue, 834 Paul Hillian Road, Chesterfield, SC 29709, Paws and Claws, PO Box 386, Chesterfield, SC 29709. Visit

