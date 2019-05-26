Nancy Louise Metcalfe-Jones WEST COLUMBIA - Nancy Louise Metcalfe-Jones, 74, of West Columbia, South Carolina, passed away on May 23, 2019 at Lexington Medical Center, West Columbia, South Carolina. She was born on June 17, 1944 in Penns Creek, Pennsylvania to the late Forrest and Ada Bingaman and had lived in the West Columbia area for over 50 years. Nancy was preceded in death by her first husband, Geoff Metcalf; son, Jerry Metcalfe; and her sisters, Patricia and Jacqueline. Survivors include her husband, Terry Jones, sister, Beverly Bowersox; her son and daughter-in-law, Robert and Delyn Metcalfe. Also surviving are her grandchildren; JeriLyn, Jennifer, Harrison and Walter. Services will be held in Zion United Methodist Church in Middleburg, PA at a later date. Thompson Funeral Home of West Columbia is assisting the family. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.thompsonsfuneral.com
Published in The State on May 26, 2019