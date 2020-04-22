Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy Mitchell Kerekes. View Sign Service Information Shives Funeral Home, Inc. - Trenholm Road Chapel 7600 Trenholm Road Columbia , SC 29223 (803)-754-6290 Calling hours 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM A registry will be available to sign Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel View Map Calling hours 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM A registry will be available to sign Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Nancy Mitchell Kerekes COLUMBIA Nancy Mitchell Kerekes, 84, died Monday, April 20, 2020. Born in Greenville, SC, on April 11, 1936, she was the daughter of the late Thomas Zimmerman "Buddy" Mitchell and Emily Sue Langley Mitchell of Greer, SC. Nancy was educated in the Greenville County public schools and attended Winthrop College where she studied secretarial science. On August 28, 1976, Nancy married Karoly "Charles" Kerekes. They spent 43 happy years together raising their family and enjoying retirement at their home on Edisto Beach. Nancy had a long and successful career with the United States Courts system. Most of those years she was the secretary for federal judge Robert Foster Chapman, first while Judge Chapman served on the United States District Court for the District of South Carolina, and later when he was elevated to the United States Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit in Richmond, Virginia. Always active, Nancy enjoyed traveling, exercising, and entertaining. She was an avid reader and produced lovely needlework. She created beautiful homes in Columbia, Richmond, and Edisto Beach, opening them frequently to entertain friends and family. She was a member of Northeast Presbyterian Church, the Wildewood Garden Club, the Edisto Island Yacht Club, and the Beta Omega Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi sorority. Survivors include her husband Charles, son Mike Kerekes and his wife Robin, and granddaughters Morgan and Trysta, all of Columbia. She is also survived by her brother Thomas Z. Mitchell, Jr. and his wife Linda, of Davidson, NC, and their children Thomas Z. Mitchell, III and Jennifer Mitchell Robinson, their spouses and their children. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son George H. J. Kerekes. In light of the COVID-19 pandemic and its restrictions, a private graveside service will be held at Fort Jackson National Cemetery. A registry will be available to sign between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., Wednesday and Thursday, at Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, 7600 Trenholm Road Ext., Columbia. A public celebration of Nancy's life will be held at a later date at Northeast Presbyterian Church in Columbia. Memorials may be made to Northeast Presbyterian Church, 601 Polo Road, Columbia, SC 29223, or the , South Carolina Chapter, 4124 Clemson Boulevard, Suite L, Anderson, SC 29621. Memories and condolences may be shared at

Published in The State on Apr. 22, 2020

