Nancy Lee Byrd O'Berry COLUMBIA Funeral services for Mrs. Nancy Lee Byrd O'Berry will be held Wednesday at 12:00 noon at the Bible Way Church of Atlas Road, with burial to follow in the Zion Chapel Baptist Church No. 2 Cemetery. A family visitation will be held Tuesday evening beginning at 6:00 p.m. at the Leevy's Funeral Home, Taylor Street Chapel. Surviving are: her daughter, Tiffany O'Berry; son, Byron (Robyn) O'Berry; sister, Lucinder B. Roach; brothers, Isaac (Carol) Byrd, James (Lavern) Byrd, Shelton (Beverly) Byrd, Jr., and Ulysses Byrd; three grandchildren; other loving relatives and friends.
Leevy's Funeral Home
1831 Taylor St.
Columbia, SC 29201
803-771-7799
Published in The State on Mar. 19, 2019