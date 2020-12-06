Nancy Richards
November 17, 1956 - November 26, 2020
Columbia, South Carolina - Nancy Ione "Noni" Von Hollen Richards, 64, passed away peacefully at her home on November 26, 2020. Born in Clinton, SC, Noni was the daughter of the late Samuel James and Nancy Griffin Von Hollen and widow of Christopher J. Richards. Noni graduated from Columbia College and the University of South Carolina with a Master of Social Work degree. She was licensed as an Independent Social Worker with designations in Advanced and Clinical Practices. Noni began her career with the South Carolina Department of Mental Health (DMH) in June 1978 at the South Carolina State Hospital on Bull Street, and was actively working for the Department at the time of her death. During her tenure at DMH, Noni served in many clinical roles, including the last 20 years at the Forensics Outreach Clinic where she was instrumental in the development and operation of the NGRI program, which achieved Blue Ribbon recognition. Noni was known as a highly skilled clinician who was dedicated to the clients she served, having trained and mentored many clinicians during her tenure at DMH. Though she never sought praise or notoriety for her accomplishments, Noni received numerous awards for her outstanding service and compassionate care.
Noni had an infectious smile and personality, as well as a keen sense of humor that often left her friends and family in stiches. She saw the good in people and was always there to lend support or a helping hand in her work and personal relationships. Family and friends were important to Noni and she cherished these relationships. Her last day on earth was spent serving meals to Mental Illness Recovery Center, Inc. (MIRCI) clients with her nephew Eric, followed by Thanksgiving dinner with family. Fiercely independent, Noni lived and loved this life on her own terms.
She is survived by her brother, Dirke Von Hollen and wife Kathy of Savannah, GA; brother, Stephen Von Hollen and wife Julie Ann Avin of Columbia, SC; beloved nephews and niece, John Von Hollen of Atlanta GA; Eric Von Hollen of Columbia, SC; and Hayley Von Hollen and husband Michael of Atlanta GA. She is also survived by her work family at the Forensic Division of DMH with whom she shared over 40 years of her life.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Noni's memory be made to MIRCI, 1408 Gregg St., Columbia, SC 29201, an organization where Noni volunteered countless hours over the last three decades. Noni will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved her.
Given the current COVID-19 pandemic, a memorial service will be held with immediate family only in attendance on Thursday, December 10, 2020 with a livestream of the service at 11:00 a.m. on Dunbar Funeral Home - Devine's Facebook page: www.facebook.com/DunbarDevine
Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com
.